ESPN scores in cable ratings

ESPN's latest National Football League telecast propelled the network to the top of the cable Nielsen Media Research ratings for the second straight week.

ESPN earned a stellar 8.9 rating for its coverage of the Oakland Raiders-Pittsburgh Steelers game Sept. 15. The network finished

the week of Sept. 8 through 15 with a 2.2 household average in prime time, according

to a Turner Broadcasting System Inc. analysis of Nielsen data.

ESPN's NFL broadcast was the only cable show to finish last week in the top

30 programs on broadcast and cable among the key 18-through-34 and 18-through-49

demos, according to MTV Networks research.

Lifetime Television finished the week in the second spot with a 2.1 household average,

and Nickelodeon and Turner Network Television finished with a 1.9 average each.

Nickelodeon's new Jimmy Neutron series grabbed a 3.3 rating for a

prime time play Sept. 13.

On TNT, Law & Order continues to be a consistent draw, with four

episodes rating between a 2.5 and a 2.9.

Despite heavy competition from football and Home Box Office's The Sopranos premiere

Sept. 15, USA Network's The Dead Zone notched a strong 3.4 rating. USA also

got a boost from a 3.5 rating for Monk to finish with a 1.8 prime time

average.

The Learning Channel's hit redecorating show, Trading Spaces, also hit big last week,

scoring 3.7 and 2.8 ratings for two plays Sept. 14.