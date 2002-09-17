ESPN scores in cable ratings
ESPN's latest National Football League telecast propelled the network to the top of the cable Nielsen Media Research ratings for the second straight week.
ESPN earned a stellar 8.9 rating for its coverage of the Oakland Raiders-Pittsburgh Steelers game Sept. 15. The network finished
the week of Sept. 8 through 15 with a 2.2 household average in prime time, according
to a Turner Broadcasting System Inc. analysis of Nielsen data.
ESPN's NFL broadcast was the only cable show to finish last week in the top
30 programs on broadcast and cable among the key 18-through-34 and 18-through-49
demos, according to MTV Networks research.
Lifetime Television finished the week in the second spot with a 2.1 household average,
and Nickelodeon and Turner Network Television finished with a 1.9 average each.
Nickelodeon's new Jimmy Neutron series grabbed a 3.3 rating for a
prime time play Sept. 13.
On TNT, Law & Order continues to be a consistent draw, with four
episodes rating between a 2.5 and a 2.9.
Despite heavy competition from football and Home Box Office's The Sopranos premiere
Sept. 15, USA Network's The Dead Zone notched a strong 3.4 rating. USA also
got a boost from a 3.5 rating for Monk to finish with a 1.8 prime time
average.
The Learning Channel's hit redecorating show, Trading Spaces, also hit big last week,
scoring 3.7 and 2.8 ratings for two plays Sept. 14.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.