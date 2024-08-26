ESPN Revamps Content Group, Names Mike McQuade EVP

ESPN announced a reorganization of its content group that includes the promotion of Mike McQuade to a new position as executive VP, sports production, and also resulted in the layoffs of an undisclosed number of staffers.

The moves come as parent The Walt Disney Co. is tightening its belt like other major media companies, and as ESPN is trying to keep up with the streaming era and developing a standalone direct-to-consumer version of its cable network.

Mike McQuade (Image credit: ESPN)

“Since May, we’ve been working on a plan to restructure our department to improve collaboration, centralize functions, create better alignment, and redeploy resources to areas of growth — further positioning our people to deliver on ESPN’s priorities during rapidly evolving time,” ESPN president of content Burke Magnus said in a memo to staff.

“With these moves, I believe we will be more strategic, collaborative and nimble, as we continue to excel in every area and function,“ Magnus said. “We remain committed to employee development, and the restructure will result in new positions or promotions for people who are expanding their responsibilities or taking on new challenges.”

At the same time, Magnus acknowledged in his memo that as part of this reorganization “a few dedicated colleagues” are leaving the company.

ESPN did not disclose the number of people laid off, but people familiar with the situation said the content unit would end up with the same number of people, if not more, when the dust settles. One new job posted at ESPN is VP, sports production for the Super Bowl. (ESPN gets to televise Super Bowls under its current rights agreement with the NFL.)

McQuade has been with ESPN for 37 years, most recently as VP and executive producer of major events like the PGA Championship.

“Mike is well known for his storytelling ability across platforms, innovative mindset, attention to detail and his tireless push to deliver results. He is also a leader who takes the time to mentor employees of all levels,” Magnus said.

With McQuade heading production sports production and overseeing sports-specific studio shows, executive VP David Roberts will oversee cross-platform editorial news and coverage, including shows that deal with multiple sports, including SportsCenter, First Take, Get Up, The Pat McAfee Show, Around the Horn and Pardon the Interruption.

“David has done phenomenal work with our NBA and WNBA properties and studio programming, and I thank him for the amazing, steady growth of everything associated with both leagues and our daily shows,“ Magnus said. “David will now transition to oversee Sports News and Entertainment.”

Roberts and McQuade will report directly to Magnus, along with Kaitee Daley, Freddy Rolón, Brian Lockhart, Chris Calcinari and Nick Parsons.

McQuade will have four direct reports: senior VP Mark Gross, responsible for events and studio for NFL (Monday Night Football and Super Bowl), college football, the College Football Playoff, the UFL, UFC, boxing and golf; a to-be-determined senior VP overseeing events and studio for the NBA, WNBA, NHL, college ice hockey and Tennis; senior VP Meg Aronowitz, in charge of events and studio for MLB, ACC, SEC, NCAA women’s and men’s basketball, school control rooms, college baseball, pro and college softball and girls and boys Little League World Series; and VP Kate Jackson, responsible for wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, field hockey, college and pro lacrosse, Special Olympics, F1 and special event productions such as The ESPYs.

Reporting to Roberts are senior VP Maria Soares; leading a newly centralized Sports News and Coverage unit, including Research and Digital Editorial; senior VP Mike Foss, overseeing Sports Studio and Entertainment, including SportsCenter; and VP Chris Buckle, responsible for investigative and enterprise journalism.

Magnus said the new structure resulted from interviews with 75 “ESPN stakeholders” conducted by Disney’s organizational development team.

“With our continued focus on expanding to reach new audiences and better prepare for our DTC future, another strong recommendation was to streamline and centralize digital, social and streaming, enabling more horizontal discussion and strategy across platforms, aligned under one leader, Kaitee Daley,“ Magnus wrote.

To expand globally, Magnus said the content unit is bringing together its International production team and its ESPN Deportes and International editorial teams, along with business operations for international, under Freddy Rolón.

Lastly, Magnus said ESPN’s SIG group is being divided into two functional areas — Research and ESPN Stats & Analysis.

“Research is a key group that supports our storytelling functions and better aligns with the News & Entertainment group, led by Maria Soares, under David Roberts,“ Magnus said. “Stats & Analysis is critical to our digital strategy and will move to the newly formed Digital, Social & Streaming Content team under Kaitee Daley, specifically under Nicole Pelaez-Dandrea.”