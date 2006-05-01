ESPN Regional Nabs New Mexico Bowl

ESPN Regional Television will own and operate the New Mexico Bowl, a newly created college football bowl game that will debut Dec. 23 and be carried on ESPN.

The game, to be played at the University of New Mexico, will feature teams from the Mountain West Conference and Western Athletic Conference.

ESPN Regional Television, which syndicates sports programming and produces more than 740 events each year, owns other bowl games, including the Sheraton Hawai‘i Bowl, the Pioneer PureVision Las Vegas Bowl, the Fort Worth Bowl and the Birmingham Bowl, which was just certified last week by the NCAA, along with the New Mexico Bowl.