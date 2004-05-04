ESPN Recruits Majerus

Former University of Utah coach Rick Majerus has joined ESPN as an analyst for, what else, college basketball. Majerus had been with the school 15 years before stepping down in the middle of last season.



Majerus will be a game analyst on ESPN and ESPN2, as well as a studio analyst on College Gamenight and SportsCenter and a columnist and chat session participant on ESPN.com. If his plate wasn't full enough, he will also contribute to ESPN Radio.

