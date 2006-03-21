ESPN Realigns Communicators

ESPN has reorganized its corporate communications team to align it better with the company's organizational areas: content, technology, international, sales & marketing, administration and finance.

Here goes: Chris LaPlaca, senior VP, consumer communications and a 25-year vet with the company, has been named SVP, communications, for ESPN, responsible for all PR and media relations, reporting to Rosa Gatti, SVP, corporate communications and outreach, for ESPN.

Mike Soltys, VP, communications for domestic networks, will assume increased responsibility for domestic TV and radio, as well as ABC Sports and add oversight of ESPN Outdoors, Monday Night Football, NASCAR, and BASS, ESPN's bass fishing empire.

Katina Arnold, VP, affiliate and international communications, will add oversight of media relations for ad sales and marketing and new technologies in the appropriately descriptive title of VP, communications, for sales & marketing, international, and new technologies.

Arnold will be the media relations point person for Mobile ESPN, iPOD content, and any other new tech that comes down the pipe.

Rob Tobias, senior director, becomes VP, public relations, new content, original entertainment and enterprises, heading up non-TV or radio, including ESPN.com, publishing and consumer products.

Soltys, Arnold and Tobias report to LaPlaca.

Diane Lamb is upped from senior director to VP, corporate information, reporting to Gatti. She already oversees baseball media relations for the network and handles corporate communication with employees and investor relations. She will add coordinating corporate speaking engagements and continue to oversee Major League Baseball media relations.

And finally, Josh Krulewitz has been upped from senior director to VP, public relations, for Colleges, News and Networks Information, reporting to Soltys, and adding SportsCenter, ESPNEWS and all other news programming publicity to his job description.

