ESPN readies Around the Horn
According to ESPN executives, sports is the perfect fodder for lively debate
and a little shouting.
So come Sept. 30, ESPN is launching its second talk-radio-style show,
Around the Horn.
The daily, half-hour show features five sportswriters from across the
country weighing in on the top sports news.
An in-studio host (the search is still on) will referee.
"We're turning the 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. hour into a place for lively, hot-topic
debate," senior vice president of programming Mark Shapiro said. "We'll let the newspaper
guys go at it."
Around the Horn will air at 5 p.m. EST, leading into ESPN's popular
Pardon the Interruption, a face-off between Washington Post columnists
Tony Kornheiser and Mike Wilbon, at 5:40 p.m.
