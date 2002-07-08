ESPN readies Around the Horn

According to ESPN executives, sports is the perfect fodder for lively debate

and a little shouting.

So come Sept. 30, ESPN is launching its second talk-radio-style show,

Around the Horn.

The daily, half-hour show features five sportswriters from across the

country weighing in on the top sports news.

An in-studio host (the search is still on) will referee.

"We're turning the 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. hour into a place for lively, hot-topic

debate," senior vice president of programming Mark Shapiro said. "We'll let the newspaper

guys go at it."

Around the Horn will air at 5 p.m. EST, leading into ESPN's popular

Pardon the Interruption, a face-off between Washington Post columnists

Tony Kornheiser and Mike Wilbon, at 5:40 p.m.