ESPN Reaches Four-Year Deal to Extend NFL Rights in Europe
ESPN America said it had reached a four-year deal to extend its NFL rights to carry approximately 100 games per season in Europe.
ESPN America will televise four-six games per week in the regular season as well as playoff games, including the Super Bowl, as well as the draft and programming from NFL Films.
The agreement covers English-language broadcast rights in more than 40 countries.
