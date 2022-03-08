ESPN Re-Signs Doris Burke To Multi-Year Extension

ESPN said it has re-signed National Basketball Association analyst Doris Burke to a multiyear contract extension.

Burke will appear on NBA games on ESPN and ABC through the rest of the regular season and playoffs. She will also be on the NBA Finals on ESPN Radio.

“Doris is recognized and admired across the media industry and in the NBA for her ability to educate, inform, entertain and teach the game,” said Tim Corrigan, ESPN VP. “Doris is a star and we are thrilled to continue with her trailblazing career."

Burke has covered basketball for ESPN since 1991.

In 2020, Burke became the first woman to serve as a game analyst for the NBA Finals when she broadcast for radio. Prior to the 2017-18 NBA season, ESPN named Burke to the position of national NBA game analyst, making her the first woman to serve full time in that capacity.

Burke previously served as a WNBA analyst for the New York Liberty on MSG Network. ■