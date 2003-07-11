ESPN puts Playmakers in lineup
On Aug. 26, ESPN will debut its first original drama series,
Playmakers, about a fictitious pro-football team, and programming chief
Mark Shapiro is on the lookout to slate a second series.
One possible candidate: Spike Lee is developing a series for ESPN focusing on
professional basketball (he is a big fan).
