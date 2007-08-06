ESPN Promotes Program-Acquisition Executives

Rosalyn Durant and Julie Sobieski, senior directors of programming and acquisition at ESPN, have been named VPs.

Durant oversees the cable network's relationships with the NBA, MLB, soccer, and Olympic sports. She is credited by the company with playing an important role in the June 2007 negotiation of a new, eight-year contract extension with the NBA.

Sobieski handles management of motorsports, including NASCAR, Indycar, and Champ Car series.