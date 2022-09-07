ESPN Plus To Stream Its First Exclusive NFL Game on Oct. 30

ESPN Plus is ready to break the huddle with a lineup of NFL games it will stream this season, including the first game it will have exclusively.

On Sunday, October 30, ESPN Plus will be the exclusive national telecast when the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars play in London’s Wembley Stadium.

ESPN Plus will simulcast five Monday Night Football games, two Saturday games during the league’s Week 18 and the Wild Card Monday playoff game.

This is the first year that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call games for ESPN after 20 years at Fox.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli — also known as the Manningcast — will stream live on ESPN Plus in weeks 1, 3 and 15, as well as the Wild Card Monday playoff game.

ESPN Plus also will be streaming studio shows including NFL PrimeTime, NFL Matchup and NFL Turning Point. ■