ESPN Plus To Stream Its First Exclusive NFL Game on Oct. 30
Streaming outlet to simulcast two Saturday night games and Wild Card Monday contest
ESPN Plus is ready to break the huddle with a lineup of NFL games it will stream this season, including the first game it will have exclusively.
On Sunday, October 30, ESPN Plus will be the exclusive national telecast when the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars play in London’s Wembley Stadium.
ESPN Plus will simulcast five Monday Night Football games, two Saturday games during the league’s Week 18 and the Wild Card Monday playoff game.
This is the first year that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call games for ESPN after 20 years at Fox.
Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli — also known as the Manningcast — will stream live on ESPN Plus in weeks 1, 3 and 15, as well as the Wild Card Monday playoff game.
ESPN Plus also will be streaming studio shows including NFL PrimeTime, NFL Matchup and NFL Turning Point. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.