ESPN plans wireless news with Arch

ESPN struck a deal with Arch Wireless to deliver sports information to wireless messaging customers.

Under the agreement, ESPN will market ESPN-branded messaging devices with Arch Wireless messaging services through its Web site. Arch also expects to offer the ESPN To Go, ESPN-branded messaging devices, through several of Arch's retail

stores. The service is expected to kick off with the 2001 football season. Fincancial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ESPN and Arch expect to add more services and options in the future as fantasy league standings with detailed information on specific players and messaging services enabling users to trade fantasy

players with other league members via the wireless devices.

- Richard Tedesco