ESPN plans Munich movie
ESPN is planning an original movie on the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, where Israeli
athletes were taken hostage and killed.
According to senior vice president of programming Mark Shapiro, the
movie is being slated for summer 2004 -- in time for the next Summer Olympics in
Athens.
ESPN may look to time its originals with big events.
The channel's first original movie, A Season on the Brink, about
basketball coach Bobby Knight, debuted March 10, right after the NCAA Men's
Basketball Tournament selection show.
Shapiro said he'd like to air four originals per year.
