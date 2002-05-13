ESPN plans Munich movie

ESPN is planning an original movie on the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, where Israeli

athletes were taken hostage and killed.

According to senior vice president of programming Mark Shapiro, the

movie is being slated for summer 2004 -- in time for the next Summer Olympics in

Athens.

ESPN may look to time its originals with big events.

The channel's first original movie, A Season on the Brink, about

basketball coach Bobby Knight, debuted March 10, right after the NCAA Men's

Basketball Tournament selection show.

Shapiro said he'd like to air four originals per year.