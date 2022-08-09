ESPN Out as Big Ten Eyes $1 Billion in TV Deals: Reports

The Big Ten is reportedly close to finalizing TV rights deals that will bring it $1 billion a year, and ESPN may be out of the huddle after 40 years on the roster.

Fox has agreed to take the top package of Big Ten college football games, which will appear on Fox Broadcasting at noon on Saturday and on cable channels FS1 and BTN, formerly known as the Big Ten Network. Fox owns a majority stake in BTN.

According to Sports Business Journal, CBS and NBC are close to getting the secondary games package starting in 2024. CBS would get games at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays–replacing the SEC games moving to ESPN– and NBC would have primetime games, with Peacock caring some of the contests.

ESPN has been carrying Big Ten games since 1982. ABC, like ESPN, owned by Disney, started airing game from the Big Ten in 1966.

If it loses the Big Ten, Sports Business Journal said that ESPN would turn its focus to the Big 12 and Pac 12. It will also work on renewing games for the College Football Playoffs and championship game. ■