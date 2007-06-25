ESPN Offers World Series Of Poker Live On Pay-Per-View

For the second consecutive year, ESPN is offering poker fanatics the chance to watch the final table of the World Series of Poker live on Pay-Per View and streamed on ESPN.com.



This year’s live coverage will be expanded to include new production elements, a sideline reporter ,and a chance for fans to ask questions of the commentators.



“This year’s live pay-per-view coverage of the final table will bring fans inside The World Series of Poker,” said Jamie Horowitz, senior producer, ESPN. “We are focused on delivering a unique viewer experience with access to players, commentators and information. With real-time text message and email communication available between their homes and the tournament in Las Vegas, fans will be part of poker's most exciting night in a way they've never been before."



The play by play coverage of the live event will be anchored by poker pro Ali Nejad. Nejad will be joined by another poker pro, and former Celebrity Poker Showdown host Phil Gordon, who will provide color commentary.



New this year is a sideline reporter, Marianela, who will interview player’s friends, family and fans throughout the telecast. In addition, fans will be able to interact during the telecast in the form of text messaging and email questions. Fans can text who they think will be the next player eliminated from the final table, with the results appearing live during the telecast. Viewers will also be able to submit questions to the booth via ESPN.com that may be answered during the broadcast.



The final table coverage will begin at 3 p.m.on Tuesday, July 17, and will continue until there is a winner.