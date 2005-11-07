ESPN, NHL Reach New Media Pact

ESPN and the National Hockey League have reached a deal that will bring NHL video highlights and statistics to a number of new media platforms, including the Internet, mobile phones, the ESPN360 broadband service and ESPN’s wireless content licensing business, Mobile ESPN Publishing.

ESPN’s new cellphone service, Mobile ESPN, is included in the deal, an important step for ESPN as it looks to give possible subscribers compelling reasons to go mobile with ESPN. ““Hockey fans want to be connected to their favorite teams and players wherever and whenever they want,” said John Skipper, executive vice president, content, ESPN. “This deal allows ESPN and the NHL to further extend the game to fans whether they are watching television, logging onto their computer, or flipping open their mobile phone.”

The deal also includes the airing of one NHL game a week on ESPN Classic. The channel will look into the NHL’s archives and also be allowed to re-air select games during the season that are dubbed “Instant Classics.”