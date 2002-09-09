ESPN NFL opener scores ratings touchdown
ESPN celebrated the kickoff of the National Football League season Sept. 5
with a stunning 9.4 Nielsen Media Research rating for the season opener between
the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, up 21 percent from last year's
opener.
ESPN attracted 8.2 million households, making it the network's most-watched NFL
game since 1999. A December 1999 matchup between the New England Patriots and
Dallas Cowboys scored the highest-ever rating with a 10.6 and just more than 8.2
million homes.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.