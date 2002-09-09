ESPN NFL opener scores ratings touchdown

ESPN celebrated the kickoff of the National Football League season Sept. 5

with a stunning 9.4 Nielsen Media Research rating for the season opener between

the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, up 21 percent from last year's

opener.

ESPN attracted 8.2 million households, making it the network's most-watched NFL

game since 1999. A December 1999 matchup between the New England Patriots and

Dallas Cowboys scored the highest-ever rating with a 10.6 and just more than 8.2

million homes.