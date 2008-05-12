ESPN Names VP, Ad-Sales Operations
Brett Hurwitz, former vice president of commercial-sales initiatives for NBC Universal, joined ESPN as VP of ad-sales operations.
Hurwitz, who will be based in New York, will head up customer marketing and sales across all platforms, as well as tech support for sales.
Hurwitz's resume also includes stints at MRM Gillespie and Nelson Communications.
