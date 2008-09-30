ESPN Names Digital-Distribution Exec
ESPN named a new digital-distribution executive.
The network said Tuesday that Renee Plato joined the company as vice president, digital-video distribution, reporting to senior VP Matt Murphy.
Plato, who had been senior director of business development for Sony BMG, will head up multiplatform distribution for EPSN via broadband, video-on-demand, interactive TV and other platforms.
“Renee Plato brings a fresh perspective to our digital distribution team,” Murphy said in a statement announcing her hire. “Her background in the digital-music-distribution business will provide experience and leadership as we continue to navigate the increasingly important digital space.”
She will be based in Cheshire, Conn.
