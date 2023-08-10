ESPN Moves Multicasts to Featured Section of Streaming App

ESPN said it is moving its one-click, streaming multicasts of big sporting events to the featured section of the ESPN app on Apple TV and Xbox.

The multicasts will also be available on the app’s ESPN Plus section.

The first event available through the new iteration of the app will be the PGA Tour’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, which starts Thursday. Multicasts will also be available for the early rounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament and college football games.

The multicasts offer fans the ability to watch an event in five different ways and see up to four simultaneous live streams at once.

ESPN said the change will make the multicasts easier to find for fans. The multicasts also increase engagement and viewing.

ESPN introduced the one-touch streaming multicast functionality in 2017.

The ESPN App delivers upwards of 300-plus live events across TV Everywhere and ESPN Plus subscribers on busy days, with as many as 150 events streaming simultaneously.