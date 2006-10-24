ESPN MNF Sets Cable Record

Monday night’s New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football game drew the largest audience in cable television history, according to ESPN.

The game averaged 11,807,000 households with a 12.8 rating, surpassing a 1993 CNN debate between Al Gore and Ross Perot on Larry King Live that was seen in 11,174,000 homes.

And as Fox hopes a long World Series will help prop up its post-season baseball average, the network’s season-to-date average for its Sunday national football game is up 10% from a year ago to a 13.4/26 household average.