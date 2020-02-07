ESPN's Mendoza Leaving ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Under New Pact

ESPN said that analyst Jessica Mendoza has signed a new multi-year extension that will see her move from Sunday Night Baseball in what the network described as an expanded role.

Mendoza has also given up her job as an advisor to the Mets, which appeared to be a conflict, especially after she criticized the Houston Astros player who admitted the Astros had been cheating by stealing signs electronically.

This season, Mendoza will week day baseball games for ESPN as the first woman to serve as a solo analyst for a national package of MLB Games.

ESPN said she will also be a game analyst for radio coverage of the World Series and have a role in the networks baseball coverage.

She will also continue as lead analyst for the Women’s College World Series and be part of ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“We are proud that Jessica, one of our most talented and recognizable commentators, will continue blazing new trails with ESPN for several years to come,” said Norby Williamson, executive VP, production, at ESPN. “Jessica will maintain her leadership position within our MLB property calling games on television and radio, plus extensive studio work, as we continue to reimagine our overall MLB coverage offerings. We know Jessica will thrive in this expanded role filled with new high-profile assignments.”

Mendoza, a record-setting softball player at Stanford University and a gold and silver medal winner for the U.S. in the Olympics, joined ESPN as a softball analyst and college football sideline reporter in 2007. She has been an analyst for Sunday Night Baseball since 2015 and became the first woman to call a nationally televised MLB postseason game that year.

“I’ve always prioritized my growth and these new opportunities will allow me to expand my broadcasting career while challenging me at the same time,” said Mendoza.

“From calling MLB games on television and radio, to extensive studio work and features, I’m excited about everything that lies ahead. Some of the best memories of my career have been with Sunday Night Baseball and I will miss my time with our amazing crew, who have been like family,” she said. . I’m grateful to ESPN for continuing to commit to me and I can’t wait for the season to get started.”

The Mets acknowledge Mendoza leaving the team in a tweet.

[embed]https://twitter.com/GMBVW/status/1225831095008190464[/embed]