ESPN to Make Olympics Play: Bodenheimer

New York -- Expect ESPN to be in the game for the 2014 and 2016 Olympic Games.

ESPN chief George Bodenheimer said ESPN/ABC will be in on the bidding process for the 2014 Winter Games and 2016 Summer Games when the International Olympic Committee begins the auction process over the next year.

Bodenheimer, speaking at kickoff media event here for the Monday Night Football franchise, said ESPN/ABC was “very interested” in the future Olympics rights, although he cautioned that it “still has to make business sense” for the sports giant to make a bid.

For more on this story, click here.