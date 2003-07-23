ESPN looks in the mirror

Remember the show Sports Night, Aaron Sorkin’s ABC sitcom about the

making of an 11 p.m. cable sports show uncannily like co-owned ESPN’s

SportsCenter?

Well, ESPN has decided to take its own look at the making of an 11 p.m. cable

sports show exactly like SportsCenter.

The cable network will air a two-hour reality special July 29 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. on the

making of the show, including a live, behind-the-scenes look as it is airing

live on ESPN2.

Inside SportsCenter on ESPN will include

"the first meeting early in the day, writing and researching in the newsroom,

screening and editing rooms, the makeup room and, finally, the control room,

screening room and studio."