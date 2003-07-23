ESPN looks in the mirror
Remember the show Sports Night, Aaron Sorkin’s ABC sitcom about the
making of an 11 p.m. cable sports show uncannily like co-owned ESPN’s
SportsCenter?
Well, ESPN has decided to take its own look at the making of an 11 p.m. cable
sports show exactly like SportsCenter.
The cable network will air a two-hour reality special July 29 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. on the
making of the show, including a live, behind-the-scenes look as it is airing
live on ESPN2.
Inside SportsCenter on ESPN will include
"the first meeting early in the day, writing and researching in the newsroom,
screening and editing rooms, the makeup room and, finally, the control room,
screening room and studio."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.