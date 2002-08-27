ESPN leaving 9/11 up to clients

ESPN -- which announced a batch of programming Monday related to the Sept.

11 tragedy's first anniversary -- will accommodate advertisers looking to change

their placement or commercial messages.

Unlike many other broadcast and cable networks, ESPN and its sister networks

plan to carry some advertising on that date, a spokeswoman said.

The Bravest Team: The Rebuilding of the FDNY Football Club and

SportsCenter Flashback Sept. 11 will be

among the tie-in programs on ESPN Classic and ESPN Sept. 10 and 11.

Elsewhere, even The Weather Channel is exploring ways in

which it can pay tribute to the Sept. 11 victims on the network and/or its Web site.