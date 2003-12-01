ESPN Leads Cable Ratings Again

There was no upset in cable last week as ESPN captured the weekly Nielsen ratings title again. The sports net finished the week of Nov. 17-23 with a 2.3 average rating in prime time and 2.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Its Nov. 23 telecast of the Washington Redskins vs. Miami Dolphins tallied an 8.1 rating, making it the week’s highest-rated show. The pregame show, NFL Prime Time, collected a strong 4.0 rating.

Disney Channel was second, notching a 1.9 rating with 2.2 million viewers. Rounding out the top five were Nickelodeon (1.8 rating and 2.0 million viewers); TNT (1.8 rating and 2.1 million viewers); and USA Network (1.8 rating and 2.1 million viewers).

Lifetime stumbled to a 1.3 rating for the week with 1.5 million viewers, but The History Channel, enjoying big audiences for several docs about former President John F. Kennedy, perked up to a 1.4 average in prime with 1.5 million viewers.