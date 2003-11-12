ESPN Leads Cable Ratings

More than 9 million cable viewers picked ESPN’s Sunday Night Football over NBC’s Saving Jessica Lynch movie and CBS’ The Elizabeth Smart Story. The sports network’s Sunday Night Football Nov. 9 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and St. Louis Rams nabbed an 8.0 rating and 9.4 million viewers. (Of course, the Lynch and Smart movies attracted more viewers, about 16 million and 15 million viewers respectively.)

ESPN finished the week ending Nov. 9 averaging a 2.7 rating and 3 million viewers, making it the most-watched cable network for the week. Nickelodeon followed with a 1.9 and 2.2 million viewers. USA Network and TNT both tallied a 1.7 with 2 million viewers and Disney Channel and Cartoon Network notched 1.7 with 1.9 million viewers.

Nick’s SpongeBob SquarePants and Fairly OddParents were strong performers last week. A Nov. 9 episode of SpongeBob attracted 5 million viewers, and the lead-out, Fairly OddParents, harvested 4.7 million viewers.

MTV’s celeb prank show Punk’d tallied a strong 3.4 million viewers on Nov. 9, and a Nov. 8 helping of TLC’s Trading Spaces pulled in 3.3 million viewers. MTV finished the week with a 1.1 household average and TLC perked up to a 1.2 household average in prime.