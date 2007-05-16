ESPN Launches New Mobile Service With Verizon

ESPN has developed a rebranded on-demand service for sports news, ESPN MVP, which will be available exclusively to Verizon Wireless “V CAST” subscribers.

The new ESPN service gives V CAST subscribers access to “SportsCenter” video highlights; alerts for scoring updates and breaking news; ESPN Gamecast, with comprehensive scoreboards and play-by-play detail; and news on players, teams and leagues. ESPN MVP will also help V CAST subscribers manage their fantasy team rosters while on-the-go and access content from ESPN Insider and ESPN Bottomline.

The ESPN MVP service is available free to subscribers to V CAST, which costs $15 per month. V CAST subscribers can sign up for optional alerts on their favorite teams for an additional cost.

“When we initially created this application for Mobile ESPN last year, data usage and customer satisfaction with ESPN’s mobile content were extraordinary,” said Salil Mehta, executive vice president, ESPN Enterprises, in a statement. “Now, with more robust features than ever before, the re-branded ESPN MVP is poised to deliver an unbeatable wireless experience through Verizon Wireless, reaching millions of casual fans and avid sports enthusiasts alike through the mobile platform.”