ESPN to launch Spanish channel

ESPN is expanding its Spanish-language offerings into a dedicated channel.

ESPN Desportes will launch as a 24-hour channel in the third quarter of 2003, with

Spanish-language telecasts of top ESPN sports properties like professional basketball and

baseball.

Currently, ESPN offers ESPN Desportes on Sunday nights

featuring Spanish broadcasts of National Football League and Major League Baseball contests to 13 million

homes.

Turner Network Television, which shares the new National Basketball Association TV deal with ESPN, also plans to offer a second-audio-progra,

feed for its 52 NBA regular-season contests this upcoming

season.