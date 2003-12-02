ESPN to Launch Deportes

ESPN's new full-time Spanish-language network, ESPN Deportes, is slated to launch Jan. 7.

The network plans to air more than 200 live events, including NBA, Major League Baseball, NFL, Wimbledon, French Open and boxing.

There will also be an in-language version of SportsCenter and specialty shows like Fuera de Juego, a soccer show; magazine show Perfiles, and highlight shows for auto racing and the NFL.