ESPN to launch Action
Building on its popular extreme X-Games franchise, ESPN is launching an
on-demand action sports service.
EXPN Action Sports will be available either by video-on-demand or broadband subscription
beginning next February, just in time for ESPN's Winter X Games VII.
The service, priced at around $3.50 per subscriber, will feature X-Games video,
news, information and library video, updated daily.
ESPN plans to test the service this summer during the Summer X Games. Comcast Corp.
and AT&T Broadband currently offer ESPN's broadband service, but ESPN has not cut any
deals yet for the EXPN offering.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.