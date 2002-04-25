Trending

ESPN to launch Action

By

Building on its popular extreme X-Games franchise, ESPN is launching an
on-demand action sports service.

EXPN Action Sports will be available either by video-on-demand or broadband subscription
beginning next February, just in time for ESPN's Winter X Games VII.

The service, priced at around $3.50 per subscriber, will feature X-Games video,
news, information and library video, updated daily.

ESPN plans to test the service this summer during the Summer X Games. Comcast Corp.
and AT&T Broadband currently offer ESPN's broadband service, but ESPN has not cut any
deals yet for the EXPN offering.