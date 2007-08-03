ESPN Keeps Eye on Bonds, Glavine

Between Giants slugger Barry Bonds and Mets hurler Tom Glavine, ESPN and ESPN2 could be witnesses to baseball history twice over.



With Bonds still stuck on 754 in his chase for Hank Aaron's 755 career home run record, ESPN2 has added two more San Francisco Giants games to its schedule—at San Diego Friday (Aug. 3) and Saturday. That will make eight Bonds games ESPN2 has added since the slugger hit 754.



In addition, ESPN Sunday night will air the New York Mets vs. the Chicago Cubs game, where Glavine is expected to be going for his 300th win, joining an elite group of not-quite two dozen major league hurlers.