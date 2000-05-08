ESPN Internet Group still sticky

ESPN Internet Group (EIG) is claiming the title of stickiest sports content on the Web, with users spending an average of nearly 42 minutes on EIG sites in March, according to Media Metrix. By comparison, the second-ranked sports Web site, NSI.com, registered 27.6 average minutes per unique user in March. Sportsline.com was third at 22.1 minutes, and FOX Sports averaged 8.3 minutes per user.