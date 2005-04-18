ESPN International Names PR Person
Katina Vlahadamis Arnold, senior director, affiliate and new technologies communications for ESPN, has been named vice president, affiliate and international communications.
In her new job, she will add PR for ESPN International and new Spanish-language channel, ESPN Deportes to her plate. ESPN has investments in 30 TV networks outsid eof the U.S.
