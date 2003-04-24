ESPN on host hunt
ESPN is trolling for one new SportsCenter host.
The sports network is plotting a new reality show, Dream Job, a search for
a new sportscaster a la American Idol: Search for a Superstar.
Contestants will have to show their skills in four key areas: sideline
reporting, anchoring, play-by-play and interviews.
The winner of the series gets a one-year contract on SportsCenter.
The winner may not necessarily get the plum 11 p.m. edition of SportsCenter.
"They could get the 2 a.m. SportsCenter on a Tuesday night," quipped
executive vice president of programming Mark Shapiro.
