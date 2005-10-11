ESPN Hits With Pigskin and MLB Playoffs

ESPN topped the cable programming ratings for the week ending Oct. 9. Its Bengals-Jaguars game at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 earned 8.34 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The Angels-Yankees game Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. earned 7.21 million and the Red Sox-White Sox game Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. earned 6.36 million.

That helped the sports network rank as the most-viewed network in prime, with an average 3.41 million total viewers. It was followed by USA, with 2.0 million, and TNT, with 1.84 million.