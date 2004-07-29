Trending

ESPN Hits Home Run with Yankees-Sox

By

Last weekend’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox grudge match scored big-time for ESPN. The July 25 game was the highest-rated regular-season Major League Baseball game since 1999 and the most-viewed Sunday Night Baseball telecast in the sports network's history.

The contest was viewed by nearly 4 million households, earning a 4.4 average rating. It was also the network’s fifth most-viewed regular season telecast.