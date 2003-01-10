ESPN HD to launch in March

ESPN hasn't officially announced any carriage deals for ESPN HD, but that

didn't stop it from announcing its launch date: March 30.

Major League Baseball will be the first to step into the ESPN HD batter's

circle with the March 30 game between the Texas Rangers and the Anaheim Angels.

The network plans to broadcast 30 high-definition events between March 30 and the end of

June, including the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup Finals.