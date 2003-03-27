ESPN HD inks carriage deals

ESPN unveiled carriage deals Thursday for its upcoming high-definition

channel.

When ESPN HD launches Sunday, it will be available on Insight Communications

Co. Inc., Cox Communications Inc., National Cable Television Cooperative,

Service Electric Cable TV Inc., Utilacom Networks and Comporium Communications

cable systems.

Those MSOs represent about 22 million subscribers, although few have the

capability to receive HDTV just yet.

On its debut night, ESPN HD will air Baseball Tonight and the Texas

Rangers-Anaheim Angels Major League Baseball game.

The channel will also offer National Basketball Association, National

Football League, NCAA women's basketball and National Hockey League

action.