ESPN HD inks carriage deals
ESPN unveiled carriage deals Thursday for its upcoming high-definition
channel.
When ESPN HD launches Sunday, it will be available on Insight Communications
Co. Inc., Cox Communications Inc., National Cable Television Cooperative,
Service Electric Cable TV Inc., Utilacom Networks and Comporium Communications
cable systems.
Those MSOs represent about 22 million subscribers, although few have the
capability to receive HDTV just yet.
On its debut night, ESPN HD will air Baseball Tonight and the Texas
Rangers-Anaheim Angels Major League Baseball game.
The channel will also offer National Basketball Association, National
Football League, NCAA women's basketball and National Hockey League
action.
