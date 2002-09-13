ESPN to have a go at drama

After batting around the idea to make a scripted drama series, ESPN has

decided to give it a try. Now the sports network just needs a show.

ESPN said Thursday that it will make a weekly one-hour drama, but it is undecided on

a show, producers and cast.

Whatever the project, ESPN will order 10 one-hour episodes and kick off with

a two-hour pilot to air Tuesday nights in 2003.

ESPN's first reality show, Beg, Borrow & Deal, debuts Sept.

17.