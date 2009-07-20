ESPN Goes Local

ESPN is expanding its network of local sports websites in a big way. Following a successful trial run in Chicago, ESPN will be rolling out new sites for New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas in the coming months.

The sites will use essentially the same format as the Chicago outpost, featuring original audio, video and written content created specifically for the local market, scores and highlights from hometown teams, and integration with the local ESPN Radio station.

The sites will be located at ESPNDallas.com, ESPNNewyork.com and ESPNLosangeles.com. The Dallas site will launch this fall, with the New York and LA outposts slated for early 2010. ESPN also says it has plans to expand into additional cities, though no specifics are in place as of yet.

"Our commitment to expand ESPN's network of localized sites is a testament to our dedication to serve sports fans and their passions," said Marc Horine, vice president digital partnerships and sales development, ESPN Digital Media in a statement. "We understand that local sports interests ignite strong passions, and Dallas, New York and Los Angeles have some of the most storied franchises and fan bases in history. We're excited by the early success we've had with ESPNChicago.com and the opportunities that lie ahead."