ESPN Goes Internationally Mobile

ESPN is taking its push into mobile technology international, announcing Monday a series of 2006 initiatives to push ESPN content to wireless consumers in Europe, Latin America and Canada.

On the heels of the recent launch of an ESPN-branded cellphone in the U.S., the sports network is looking to continue to grow its wireless business abroad.

In Canada, ESPN will offer video clips from its original programming, ESPNNews, the X Games and U.S. college sports to customers through deals with three mobile operators. In Europe, ESPN is adding X-Games video clips to mobile operators such as O2. In Latin America, ESPN is rolling out a promotional text message campaign in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, and will distribute ESPN-branded mobile content including video clips, wallpaper and ringtones.