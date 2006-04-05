ESPN Goes to The Bronx

The New York Yankees’ 1977 World Series win and the city’s turmoil that year are the subjects of a new eight-part limited series in development at ESPN. ESPN Original Entertainment is adapting The Bronx is Burning from a book by the same name from author Jonathan Mahler.

Burning will interweave stories of the Yankees’ internal drama with New York’s events in 1977: the Son of Sam serial killings, the intense mayoral race between Ed Koch, Mario Cuomo and Bella Abzug; and the summer blackout.

The series is set to debut on ESPN in July, 2007, the 30th anniversary of the Yankees’ first World Series win under George Steinbrenner. The series will be written by James D. Solomon (The Practice, Mambo Kings) and executive-produced by Soloman and Tollin/Robbins Productions (Smallville, Coach Carter).

Multiplatform spinoffs will include a collectors’ edition DVD.

ESPN Original Entertainment was launched in 2001 to produce original programming for various ESPN outlets.