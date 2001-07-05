ESPN gets women's NCAA tourney dibs

ESPN has clinched broadcast rights to air the women's NCAA college basketball tournament from 2003 to 2013.

The deal, reportedly worth $200 million, gives ESPN and ESPN2 rights to air all of the tournament's 63 games. In 2002, the networks will air 31 tournament games.

ESPN will also produce an hour-long special women's basketball special for CBS, which airs the men's NCAA tournament. Financial details were not available.

- Allison Romano