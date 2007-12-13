ESPN Gearing Up for Mitchell Report

ESPN will feature an afternoon of special programming to coincide with the release of the report by former Sen. George Mitchell’s (D-Maine) investigations into Major League Baseball’s steroid controversy.

The network will air SportsCenter Special: The Mitchell Report Thursday at 1 p.m., one hour before the report’s release. The special will cover Mitchell’s news conference, as well as MLB commissioner Bud Selig’s 4:30 p.m. news conference and the MLB Players Association response later in the day.

The special will be hosted by Bob Ley and Karl Ravech, and it will also put ESPN’s recently acquired investigative reporters, Mark Fainaru-Wada and T.J. Quinn, to the test. Quinn and Fainaru-Wada joined ESPN after becoming two of the country’s most respected reporters on sports steroid abuse.

The special will be simulcast on ESPNews and will be available on ESPN.com, which will also feature additional analysis.