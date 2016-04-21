ESPN Fires Curt Schilling Over Anti-Transgender Post

ESPN has axed Curt Schilling over controversial comments he made on Facebook.

The baseball analyst reportedly shared an anti-transgender meme on the social media site Monday. He shortly after deleted the post before then defending his actions in a blog titled “The Hunt to Be Defended”.

“ESPN is an inclusive company,” said ESPN in a statement. “Curt Schilling has been advised that his conduct was unacceptable and his employment with ESPN has been terminated.”

This isn’t Schilling’s first brush with controversy. Last August, he wrote a tweet comparing Muslims to Nazis. He was subsequently suspended.