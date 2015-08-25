ESPN Suspends Curt Schilling Over Tweet Comparing Muslims to Nazis

ESPN has suspended Curt Schilling following a tweet the analyst sent comparing Muslims to Nazis.

Schilling subsequently deleted the tweet, which had a photo that said: “It’s said only 5-10% of Muslims are extremists. In 1940, only 7% of Germans were Nazis. How’d that go?” Above the photo, Schilling wrote, “The math is staggering when you get to true #’s.”

“Curt’s tweet was completely unacceptable, and in no way represents our company’s perspective,” said ESPN in a statement Tuesday. “We made that point very strongly to Curt and have removed him from his current Little League assignment pending further consideration.”

Schilling, the longtime starting pitcher and former World Series MVP, joined ESPN as a baseball color analyst in 2010. While he is suspended for his gig broadcasting the Little League World Series, there is no word yet on his spot in the Sunday Night Baseball. After deleting the tweet, Schilling apologized for it in a series of tweets replying to different people.

Later, he sent a tweet in response to the suspension, saying, "I understand and accept my suspension. 100% my fault. Bad choices have bad consequences and this was a bad decision in every way on my part."