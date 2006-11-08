ESPN Extends Vitale Contract through 2012-2013 Season
By Ben Grossman
ESPN has extended the contract of college basketball analyst Dick Vitale through the 2012-2013 season.
The boisterous Vitale will begin his 28th season at the network by providing color commentary for Monday’s Butler-Notre Dame contest, which will be carried by ESPN’s college sports offshoot, ESPNU.
It marks the first time Vitale has called a game for the fledgling network.
