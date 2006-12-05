ESPN Expands in Europe

ESPN said Tuesday it is buying, and eventually branding, the North American Sports Network (NASN), expanding ESPN's footprint in Europe.

NASN delivers a variety of U.S. sports--including the NFL, Major League Baseball, NHL and NCAA college football--24/7 to 6 million homes in over 25 countries in Europe, according to ESPN.

ESPN's European presence already includes ESPN Classic, which is in over 40 countries, as well as sports programming syndicated to broadcasters there. ESPN Mobile also delivers some product to Europe.

The deal is projected to close early next year.

