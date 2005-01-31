ESPN Dreams Anew

ESPN’s Dream Job will return for a third season Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. featuring seven former National Basketball Association pros competing for a one-year TV contract.

After a preview episode on the 20th, the show will run for five weeks Sundays at 10 p.m. Dana Barros, Dee Brown, Matt Bullard, Darryl Dawkins, J.R. Reid and Gerald Wilkins will face off for a gig as an NBA studio analyst with the sports network by competing in challenges to test their on-air appeal.

On-air judges and viewers will evaluate the contestants’ performance as they break down plays and learn how to master the telestrator. NBA athletes and personalities will make guest appearances. Returning sponsors include Mazda and Wendy’s, with Smith Barney signing on this season.

Dream Job is produced by ESPN Original Entertainment and Jumbolaya Productions.